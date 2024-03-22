Vertcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,769.14 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $14,769.14 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,084.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.70 or 0.00637052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00130210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00045673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00211810 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,993,472 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

