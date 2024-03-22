Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.38.

NYSE VRT opened at $82.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

