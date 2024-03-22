Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Up 4.8%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 171,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,129,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 138.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

