Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $72.40 and last traded at $70.66. 553,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,411,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

