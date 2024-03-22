Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $17.68

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.68, but opened at $17.20. Vipshop shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 562,072 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Vipshop Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

