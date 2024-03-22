Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIRT. Bank of America started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,158,000 after buying an additional 588,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199,963 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 809,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194,392 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

