Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $33,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 1,440,932 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $17,404,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $14,756,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,132,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after buying an additional 332,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $22.20. 48,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,397. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

