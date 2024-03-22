Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Announces Dividend of €0.14

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Volta Finance Stock Up 0.3 %
Volta Finance stock opened at GBX 5.14 ($0.07) on Friday. Volta Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.30 ($0.07). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.08. The company has a current ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.
Volta Finance Company Profile
