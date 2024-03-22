Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Announces Dividend of €0.14

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Volta Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

Volta Finance stock opened at GBX 5.14 ($0.07) on Friday. Volta Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.30 ($0.07). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.08. The company has a current ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

