Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $216.94 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $7.72 or 0.00011968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $216.94 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006701 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00015586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,509.88 or 1.00000720 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010674 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00158008 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.93739385 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $11,255,041.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars.

