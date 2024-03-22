Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

