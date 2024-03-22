Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.