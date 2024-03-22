Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after purchasing an additional 711,820 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,509,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,421,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

