Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $180.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.82.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $171.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $602,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

