Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $59,610.72 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $59,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 6,909 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $381,791.34.

Wayfair Trading Up 1.5 %

Wayfair stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

