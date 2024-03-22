Wedbush Boosts Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target to $33.00

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 9.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,945. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.