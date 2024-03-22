Wedbush Boosts National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $66.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.22.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.7 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $62.05 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

