Wedbush Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $492.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $548.00 to $492.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.10.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $478.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.63. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $300.78 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.