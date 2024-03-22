Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $885.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $914.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $728.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.79. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

