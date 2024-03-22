Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TNGX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TNGX

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $877.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 83,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.