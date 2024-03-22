Wedbush Weighs in on Lennar Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennar in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28. Lennar has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.