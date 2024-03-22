Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $159.00 to $201.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $214.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2024 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2024 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MPC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $200.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $5,522,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 73,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

