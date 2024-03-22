Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

WEG Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $8.05 on Friday. WEG has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

WEG Company Profile

Featured Articles

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

