Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
WEG Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $8.05 on Friday. WEG has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.
WEG Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WEG
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.