Wells Fargo & Company Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $7.76 on Friday, reaching $93.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,130,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,755. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,543,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,893,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

