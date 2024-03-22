Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Reduced by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,467,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,652. The stock has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.