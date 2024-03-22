West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Raised by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1,579.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,061,000 after buying an additional 578,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $606,738,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,672,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,772. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $395.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.42 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.