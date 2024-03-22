Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $24.24.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
