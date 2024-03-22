WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Jagtar Narula Sells 309 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $381,345.75.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $235.30. 12,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.71. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $239.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in WEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WEX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

