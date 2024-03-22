Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of WY opened at $35.53 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,278 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

