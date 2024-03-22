Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.2 billion.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 7.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 67.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

