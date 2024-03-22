Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 4,870.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,556 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,259,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,988,000 after acquiring an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 929,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth about $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

