Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

