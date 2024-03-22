Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after purchasing an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 34.6% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE opened at $176.79 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.51.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

