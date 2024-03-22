William Blair Comments on Sera Prognostics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sera Prognostics in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
Sera Prognostics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $10.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,329.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,329.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $224,815.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,432 shares of company stock valued at $388,909. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
Featured Stories
