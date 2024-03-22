WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.64

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.64 and last traded at $75.58, with a volume of 272605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

