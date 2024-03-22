WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.64

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.64 and last traded at $75.58, with a volume of 272605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.