WNS (NYSE:WNS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WNS. Citigroup lifted their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get WNS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WNS

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. WNS has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in WNS by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in WNS by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WNS by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.