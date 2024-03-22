Wolfe Research Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $8.40 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $959.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -14.60%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

