Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Gap Down to $10.67

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $10.42. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 41,616 shares trading hands.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $841.36 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,550,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,901,000 after buying an additional 267,808 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 311,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 65,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

