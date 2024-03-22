WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WW. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of WW opened at $1.96 on Monday. WW International has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $154.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). WW International had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Analysts predict that WW International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

