X Financial (XYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th.

X Financial Stock Performance

Shares of X Financial stock remained flat at $4.41 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,684. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.23. X Financial has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of X Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in X Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in X Financial in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in X Financial in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in X Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

