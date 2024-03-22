Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

