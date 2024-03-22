Xerox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Xerox has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,034 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 70,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

