Xinyan Hao Sells 1,088 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

GCT traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 811,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.40. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $45.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

