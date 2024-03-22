XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.
XOMA Stock Down 0.2 %
XOMA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910. XOMA has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04.
