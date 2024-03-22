XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 6.4%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.65. 5,047,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 12,871,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in XPeng by 355.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 33.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

