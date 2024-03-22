Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Announces Earnings Results

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of YRD stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $476.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

