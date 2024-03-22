Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for ResMed in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RMD opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $164.38. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 224.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

