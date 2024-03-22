Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Novartis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVS. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

