Zacks Research Comments on Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $225,303.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,805 shares in the company, valued at $13,487,265.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $225,303.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,805 shares in the company, valued at $13,487,265.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $426,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,869.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,306 shares of company stock worth $3,461,299. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.