Zacks Research Comments on Baker Hughes’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,112,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after buying an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 846.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after buying an additional 2,127,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.