Zacks Research Comments on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 2.1 %

URBN opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

